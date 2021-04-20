Kangana Ranaut calls people depressed and angry due to COVID ‘entitled brat’, says ‘calm down you fools’

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is known to never mince her words. The ‘Thalaivi’ actress has recently shared her controversial views on the ‘man-made’ COVID-19 pandemic.

Kangana took to Twitter on Tuesday (April 20) to state that people complaining against the pandemic are ‘entitled brats’ and they are fools who should calm down.

“Anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat,if tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation,this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile,she does not owe you an explanation.Calm down you fools,” read the 34-years-old tweet.

Kangana further telling people that in ‘this vast universe who cares about your life’, wrote, “Earth does not move on it’s axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots”

Anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat,if tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation,this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile,she does not owe you an explanation.Calm down you fools 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

Earth does not move on it’s axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots 2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

This is not the first time that the National Award winning actress has commented on COVID-19. She earlier called the virus ‘man-made’ and claimed that while humans are dying everything else is healing.

“Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else,” read Kangana’s tweet.

Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in AL Vijay’s biopic on previous movie star and three times Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa called ‘Thalaivi.’

She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action thriller ‘Dhaakad’ and Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’.