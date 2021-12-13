Kangana Ranaut dons traditional look for Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Sangeet ceremony

NEW DELHI: Television actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain on Tuesday (December 14). The celebrity couple organized a grand 'sangeet' ceremony on Monday and invited, friends and co-workers from the entertainment and film industry, Several well-known faces from the glam world were seen attending the 'Sangeet' ceremony including Ankita's 'Manikarnika' co-star Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut also took to her social media to give fans a glimpse of her royal look as she opted to attend Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Sangeet ceremony. The 'Queen' star opted for a royal look to attend the ceremony. She wore a blue lehenga that was accentuated with eccentric embroidery work. The star used a statement necklace, matha patti, maangtika and 'kangan' to accessorize her look. While sharing the photo, Kanagana compared her look to a ‘warrior king’ and wrote, "Make love not war..Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai..@lokhandeankita."

Several photos and video from Ankita and Vicky's sangeet-cum-cocktail party have emerged on social media. Ankita, who is a great dancer and never leaves a chance to shake a leg on beats, is expected to break the dance floor with her amazing dance moves.

Ankita and Vicky Jain's wedding is expected to take place as per Marathi rituals. The couple is also likely to throw a reception bash for their friends and colleagues from the industry tomorrow.

Live TV