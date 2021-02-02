हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gifts new flats to siblings, says happiness multiplies when shared

The actress confirmed the report and said that she was fortunate she could share her wealth with family. "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family. Remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family," Kangana tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut gifts new flats to siblings, says happiness multiplies when shared
Credit: Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday reposted a tweet which mentioned that she reportedly gifted new flats to her siblings Rangoli, Aksht and two cousins in Chandigarh. 

The actress confirmed the report and said that she was fortunate she could share her wealth with family.

"I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family. Remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family," Kangana tweeted.

The four under-construction properties cost Rs 4 crore as per a report by E Times.

Kangana recently confirmed reports that she will be taking the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as her next upcoming project. After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, she has come onboard another film with a political background.

Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, where she essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The actress also has ‘Tejas’,  ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Manikarnika: The legend Of Didda’ lined up.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut twitterKangana Ranaut family
Next
Story

Disha Patani sets temperatures soaring with throwback bikini pic from Maldives
  • 1,07,66,245Confirmed
  • 1,54,486Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M35S

Bollywood Breaking: Aamir Khan gets under-ground, where is he missing after all?