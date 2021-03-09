Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on ‘Thalaivi’ director Vijay, calls him ‘devta’

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut heaped praises on the director of her upcoming movie ‘Thalaivi’. The political drama, based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is helmed by A. L. Vijay.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana penned a heartfelt note for Vijay and called him a ‘devta’. Posting a few stills from the movie and some behind-the-scenes BTS pics with the director, Kangana wrote, “Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make.”

“First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea,coffee,wine,non veg,parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs,” she said.

“I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you,spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta,I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you Love Yours kangana,” she concluded.

‘Thalaivi’ will hit the theatres on April 23, 2021. The movie will be release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Meanwhile, celebrating Women’s Day, the actress shared pictures with her mother Asha Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel and sister-in-law on March 8. “Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day,” she added.

The ‘Panga’ actress is currently in Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’. She also has Razneesh Ghai's actioner ‘Dhaakad’ in the pipeline.