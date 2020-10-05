हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is happy to be back at work, shares pics from 'Thalaivi' set

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kangana Ranaut is happy to be back at work, shares pics from &#039;Thalaivi&#039; set
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut is happy to be back on a film set after her lockdown break.

On Monday, she shared pictures from the set of her upcoming film "Thalaivi". In the stills, she is seen conversing with director AL Vijay.

"These are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set," she tweeted.

"Thalaivi" is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kangana had gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During the lockdown, she took help of her personal trainer to shed the extra kilos.

 

Tags:
Kangana Ranautthalaivikangana ranaut Thalaivi
Next
Story

Just like Virat Kohli, we are all hearts for this stunning pic of mom-to-be Anushka Sharma

  • 66,23,815Confirmed
  • 1,02,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M10S

Bihar BJP's first list can come today