Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary, shares new pic from ‘Thalaivi’

She also shared a picture from her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’, featuring her as late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and actor Arvind Swamy as MGR. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

New Delhi: Paying tribute to late politician MGR on his birth anniversary, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the actor-turned-politician. She also shared a picture from her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’, featuring her as late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and actor Arvind Swamy as MGR. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Here's a tribute to the legend #MGR on his 104th birth anniversary…” 

Have a look at the special tribute to MGR: 

Meanwhile, sharing the picture of herself and Arvind, Kanganga tweeted, “Tribute to the legend #MGR on his birth anniversary,revolutionary leader n a mentor to #Thalaivi.” 

Helmed by A. L. Vijay, the makers are yet to announce a release date of the much-awaited film. ‘Thalaivi’ is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora. 

Kangana had wrapped up the shooting of the multilingual film in December, 2020. Sharing her picture dressed as Jayalalithaa, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings.”

She was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Panga’ in 2020, also starring Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. 

 

