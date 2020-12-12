हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Thalaivi shoot, calls it opportunity of a lifetime

Calling the film 'the most ambitious project' Kangana Ranaut announced the wrap up of the shoot on Twitter

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Thalaivi shoot, calls it opportunity of a lifetime
Credit: Twitter/ Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to announce the wrap up of the shoot for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. In the film the actress will be seen playing the role of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The actress posted two pictures of herself in character and another of the late actor-turned-politician, with Kangana imitating the same pose as Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut captioned her post saying “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings.”

 

 

She further tagged the team and thanked them saying “Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa, Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you”

‘Thalaivi’ is a biography of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and is directed by  A. L. Vijay. The film is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora. The release date of the film has not yet been announced after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Tags:
Kangana Ranautthalaivikangana ranaut ThalaiviBollywood
