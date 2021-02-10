Kangana Ranaut promised to help me after brutal attack but never came forward: Malvi Malhotra

New Delhi: Actress Malvi Malhotra underwent a very traumatic event last year when she was repeatedly stabbed by someone. While she was literally fighting for her life in the hospital, she wanted to reach out to someone influential who could help her and many other women who go through this sort of violence.

For this purpose, she made a video and sent it to actor Kangana Ranaut. But she had not expected what followed.

“I had a lot of faith in Kangana and I believed that she will come forward to help me and fight against this issue. So, I requested one of the doctors taking care of me to record a video and put it in the public domain. The same day Kangana tweeted about it. She was targeting the industry and nepotism but she tweeted that she will come and help me and fight for me in this case. But after this, when I got discharged, I was waiting for her to come forward and help, but nothing happened. Not only her, but no one from her team also contacted me. I was surprised,” Malvi said.

However, there was someone who has been consistently been helping Malvi fight for her cause. This is actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar. “At the same time, Urmila ji helped me a lot. I was not expecting this from her. But she was helping me from the very start of this incident. I got to know later on that she also called someone in the police and asked them to take care of this case. She realised that it is her moral responsibility to help me as a woman. I saw that pain in her eyes for me. She also told me that they are making some laws in Maharashtra so that women feel protected here. She assured me that if I face any problems in my fight for justice, I can approach her and she will help me, she added.