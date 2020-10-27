Actress Malvi Malhotra attacked for rejecting marriage proposal: Here's what happened

New Delhi: TV actress Malvi Malhotra was hospitalised on Monday in Mumbai after she was attacked brutally by a man for rejecting him. The incident took place last night in Versova area of Andheri. The accused has been identified as Yogesh Mahipal Singh. He had met Malvi a couple of times earlier as a producer.

On Monday, while Malvi was returning home, Yashpal, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him. An argument followed between the two, and he stabbed Malvi with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled.

It has been learnt that Yashpal had been pressurising Malvi to marry her. However, she had rejected his proposal.

Who is Malvi Malhotra

Malvi Malhotra was seen in the TV show 'Udaan'. She has also worked in a few Hindi and regional films, including 'Hotel Milan'.

The actress told the police that she knew the accused since last one year and he wanted to marry her, but she rejected the proposal.

"We have registered an FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and are conducting an investigation into the case," Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said.

(With PTI inputs)