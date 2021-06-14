Kangana Ranaut remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, shares a picture of him on his first death anniversary!

New Delhi: On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, many celebrities have taken to social media to remember the 'Kai Po Che!' actor and his wonderful presence.

Actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Pulkit Samrat and Ranvir Shorey have shared their fondest memory with the late actor and the recent one to remember him is none other than Kangana Ranaut.

The beautiful diva took to her Instagram story and shared a monochromatic picture of the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor along with a broken heart emoji.

In regard to the Sushant's case, Kangana has called out the Mumbai Police for their investigation in actor's death case and said that she supports CBI inquiry in the matter. Kangana's team released a video on social media in which she is seen holding a placard that reads "Justice for Sushant and #CBIforSSR".

The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 - in an apparent suicide case. However, since then various details of the actor’s personal life have come out in the media and the case is sub judice.

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively.