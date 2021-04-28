हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut says 'Shah Rukh Khan and mine are biggest success stories ever' on 'Gangster' turning 15, shares her massive transformation pic!

Kangana Ranaut says &#039;Shah Rukh Khan and mine are biggest success stories ever&#039; on &#039;Gangster&#039; turning 15, shares her massive transformation pic!

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has successfully completed 15 long years in movies. She made her debut back in 2006 with Anurag Basu's 'Gangster'. On her maiden venture completing more than a decade today, Kangana took to Twitter and shared a picture of her journey and massive transformation too. 

Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter: 15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and 1/2

Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone Folded hands #15yearsofgangster

She said that Shah Rukh Khan and hers are the biggest success stories ever. 

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the biopic of late legendary actress-politician J Jayalalithaa - Thalaivi. The film marks Kangana Ranaut's first trilingual, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films have been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. 

The ambitious project is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios.

 

