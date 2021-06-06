Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar wedding: Check out these dreamy pictures from her Haldi ceremony!

New Delhi: Ever since Bollywood actress Yami Gautam surprised her fans with the news of her wedding to Aditya Dhar, she has been sharing intimate pictures of her pre-wedding ceremony. The beautiful star got married to 'URI' director Aditya Dhar in an small ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

On Sunday (June 6), she took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from her Haldi ceremony where she's seen wearing a yellow suit with a red dupatta. The actress looks like stunning with her sea-shell jewellery and an unmissable smile.

Check out the beautiful stills:

On the day of her wedding, Yami Gautam looked ethereal in her pop maroon wedding attire and the groom looked dashing in whites and gold combination.

The actress broke the news on Instagram on Friday (June 4) and expressed her happiness writing, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi, With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya".

On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for the social comedy film 'Dasvi' produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller 'A Thursday' playing the role of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.