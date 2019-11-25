Kangana Ranaut set to produce 'Aparajitha Ayodhya' based on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue

New Delhi: Bollywood power house performer Kangana Ranaut is adding one more feather to her cap. The talented actress will be turning producer soon with a film based on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, 'Aparajitha Ayodhya' will go on the floors early next year. Kangana Ranaut's ambitious project will be scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel announced her sister's big debut as a producer on Twitter. She wrote: Very soon Kangana will have a grand launch of Aparajitha Ayodhya where they will announce the director and the cast #workinprogress #newbeginnings

Kangana told Mumbai Mirror, “What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the the journey of the protagnist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production."

The apex court on November 9, 2019 in its historic judgement held that 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya be handed over to the trust set by the government of India, for Ram Mandir construction. And ruling that the Sunni Waqf Board gets 5 acres of land at an alternative site for the mosque.

The actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Judgemental Hai Kya' co-starring Rajkummar Rao. A few days back, first look teaser of 'Thalaivi', a biopic based on actress-politician Jayalalithaa was unveiled online and it received a warm response from fans.