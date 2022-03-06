Kangana Ranaut shares pics from Sadhguru's Maha Shivratri celebration at Isha Foundation

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation with spiritual guru Sadhguru. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful red and golden saree in the photos as she greeted the spiritual teacher with folded hands.

It appears she also performed a dance on the auspicious occasion as one still caught her mid-step. She looked truly ethereal in the candid photos and seemed to have enjoyed herself at the occasion.

Take a look at her post:

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

It was celebrated on March 1 (Tuesday) this year. It holds great significance for Hindus all across the globe and is one of the most celebrated festivals across the country. This day marks Lord Shiva's marital union with Goddess Parvati.

For the unversed, Sadhuru's ashram is located on the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains outside the city of Coimbatore in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Coming to Kangana's work, she has recently wrapped up filming 'Tejas', her upcoming venture. She will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Kangana will be producing Nawazudding Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.