हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut shares pics from Sadhguru's Maha Shivratri celebration at Isha Foundation

Bollywood stunner Kangana Ranaut celebrated the festive occasion of Maha Shivratri at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation.

Kangana Ranaut shares pics from Sadhguru&#039;s Maha Shivratri celebration at Isha Foundation
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation with spiritual guru Sadhguru. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful red and golden saree in the photos as she greeted the spiritual teacher with folded hands.

It appears she also performed a dance on the auspicious occasion as one still caught her mid-step. She looked truly ethereal in the candid photos and seemed to have enjoyed herself at the occasion.

Take a look at her post:

 

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. 

It was celebrated on March 1 (Tuesday) this year. It holds great significance for Hindus all across the globe and is one of the most celebrated festivals across the country. This day marks Lord Shiva's marital union with Goddess Parvati.

For the unversed, Sadhuru's ashram is located on the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains outside the city of Coimbatore in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Coming to Kangana's work, she has recently wrapped up filming 'Tejas', her upcoming venture. She will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. 

 

Kangana will be producing Nawazudding Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut picsMaha ShivratriSadhguruIsha Foundation
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, says 'I know I wasn't around'

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin held talks