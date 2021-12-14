हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ankita Lokhande

Kangana Ranaut shares pics of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's sangeet ceremony

Ankita and Vicky are getting married on Tuesday in a private ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Kangana Ranaut shares pics of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's sangeet ceremony
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attended Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet ceremony. Kangana took to her Instagram account to share the pictures and videos of the couple. In the pictures, Kangana can be seen wearing navy blue coloured lehenga choli with heavy jewellery and a sheer dupatta.

While on the other hand Ankita looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga, while Vicky donned a black designer suit. Kangana posted her picture on Instagram with a heart emoji, mentioning: "Make love not war... Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai... @lokhandeankita."

In her Instagram Stories, Kangana a picture with the couple and wrote: "@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl."

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita and Vicky are getting married on Tuesday in a private ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, they had planned a red carpet event for the media but now it has been cancelled, according to the reports.

They have asked everyone to wish them on their special day.

