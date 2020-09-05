Kangana Ranaut shares Teachers' Day memory from school days when she performed 'Pahadi Natti' - See pic

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, netizens including several celebrities thronged social media to extend wishes and pay obeisance to their teachers and mentors. Kangana Ranaut decided to share a beautiful memory from her school days.

Kangana took to social media and wrote: This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020

In the picture, little Kangana can be seen performing 'Pahadi Natti' on her annual day at school.

On September 5 every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated in the country to pay reverence to the teachers, Gurus and mentors for nurturing young minds in different stages of life.

Different countries celebrate Teachers' Day on different dates, depending upon their own cultural history.

In India, Guru Purnima is also dedicated to the reverence offered to the Guru and September 5 - birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - the second president of India, is celebrated as Teachers' Day.