Kangana Ranaut Slams Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; Says Such Films Promotes Violence In Society

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut once again has come out and slammed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Kangana in her latest interview with the media during the promotion of her upcoming film The Emergency, slammed Animal and mentioned how these films promote violence in society.

Kangana lambasted a few scenes from Sandeep Reddy Vanga and said, "See the kind of patriarchal films that still stir a storm at the box office. I wonder where these people who are clapping and whistling are coming from. Men are out with axes and are indulging in bloodshed and violence. No law and order is stopping them”.

Talking about one scene of Ranbir Kapoor entering school with a gun as a reference point she added, “They enter schools with machine guns as if there's no police, there are no consequences. As if the law and order is dead. They're just piling dead bodies. And why? Just for fun. It's not for public welfare or the protection of borders. Only for fun. They just take drugs and have fun”.

Watch the video of Kangana Ranaut slamming Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Kangana Ranaut on Animal. Now grabbing popcorn to see Vanga's comeback on this pic.twitter.com/394LNGnJec August 26, 2024

This isn't the first time Kangana slammed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Earlier when Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his desire to work with Kangana, she said, “Please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you”.

Kangana’s Emergency will be released on September 6, 2024.