हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut spends time with family after recovering from COVID

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had taken to Instagram to share glimpses of her family reunion after she tested negative for COVID-19. 

Kangana Ranaut spends time with family after recovering from COVID
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a series of pictures with family members on Saturday. The actress, who has tested COVID-19 negative, is glad that she can now spend time with her close ones.

In the pictures she posted on Instagram, Kangana is seen hugging her mother, relaxing with sister Rangoli and spending time with her nephew and other family members. The actress also informed where she would be headed next in the caption.

 

"Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi," she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the COVID outbreak. She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut InstagramKangana Ranaut COVIDKangana Ranaut COVID recoveryKangana Ranaut pics
Next
Story

Gavin MacLeod, star of 'Love Boat' and 'Mary Tyler Moore', dies at 90

Must Watch

PT7M45S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News with Aman Chopra; May 29, 2021