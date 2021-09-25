Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivii’ now streaming on Netflix!

New Delhi: Good news for all the Kangana Ranaut fans! Her latest release Thalaivii is finally on streaming platform Netflix. The film is based on the life of the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actress J Jayalalithaa, popularly known as Amma by her fans and loved ones.

Sharing the great news on Friday, film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “'THALAIVII' ON NETFLIX TOMORROW... #Thalaivii [#Hindi version] - starring #KanganaRanaut and #ArvindSwami - streams on #Netflix tomorrow onwards.”

Thalaivii has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

'Thalaivii' which was simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages, is directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky and Rajat Arora. It also features Arvind Swami, Nassar and Bhagyashree in key roles.

For the unversed, Thalaivii was earlier set to release on April 23, 2021, but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now a huge delay, the most-anticipated biographical film released on September 10 and that too in theatres.

It allowed moviegoers to cherish some time with their loved ones and have a theatrical experience after a long wait.

For perfecting her look as Amma, Kangana gained almost 20 kgs. From replicating the looks to her on-screen presence, Kangana has paid an ode to one of the most loved and respected cinematic legends of Tamil Nadu - J Jayalalithaa.