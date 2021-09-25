हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivii’ now streaming on Netflix!

Good news for all the Kangana Ranaut fans! Her latest release Thalaivii is finally on streaming platform Netflix. The film is based on the life of the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actress J Jayalalithaa, popularly known as Amma by her fans and loved ones. 

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivii’ now streaming on Netflix!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Good news for all the Kangana Ranaut fans! Her latest release Thalaivii is finally on streaming platform Netflix. The film is based on the life of the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actress J Jayalalithaa, popularly known as Amma by her fans and loved ones. 

Sharing the great news on Friday, film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “'THALAIVII' ON NETFLIX TOMORROW... #Thalaivii [#Hindi version] - starring #KanganaRanaut and #ArvindSwami - streams on #Netflix tomorrow onwards.”

 

Thalaivii has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. 

'Thalaivii' which was simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages, is directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky and Rajat Arora. It also features Arvind Swami, Nassar and Bhagyashree in key roles.

For the unversed, Thalaivii was earlier set to release on April 23, 2021, but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now a huge delay, the most-anticipated biographical film released on September 10 and that too in theatres. 

 

It allowed moviegoers to cherish some time with their loved ones and have a theatrical experience after a long wait. 

For perfecting her look as Amma, Kangana gained almost 20 kgs. From replicating the looks to her on-screen presence, Kangana has paid an ode to one of the most loved and respected cinematic legends of Tamil Nadu - J Jayalalithaa.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautThalaiviiNetflixFormer Chief MinisterTamil NaduJ JayalalithaaAmma
Next
Story

Hate Story 4 actress Ihana Dhillon suffered seven fractures, recovering well after serious accident!

Must Watch

PT8M32S

PM Modi will speak in UN today, the whole world will listen