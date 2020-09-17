Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday - Watch

New Delhi: On the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut released a fresh video extending her wishes. She posted the video on social media handles and praised the efforts of PM Modi.

Watch the video here:

Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities and netizens wished PM Modi on his birthday as social media was flooded with wishes.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the birthday of PM Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has an entire week of celebrations planned. Ever since PM Modi's reign in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday week as 'seva saptah'. This year, the 'seva saptah' starts from September 14 and will continue till September 20.

The party will organise tree plantation and blood donation camps in 70 places at every district across the country.

Also, many social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country.