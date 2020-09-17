हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday - Watch

Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities and netizens wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday as social media was flooded with wishes. 

Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday - Watch

New Delhi: On the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut released a fresh video extending her wishes. She posted the video on social media handles and praised the efforts of PM Modi.

Watch the video here: 

Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities and netizens wished PM Modi on his birthday as social media was flooded with wishes. 

Meanwhile, to celebrate the birthday of PM Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has an entire week of celebrations planned. Ever since PM Modi's reign in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday week as 'seva saptah'. This year, the 'seva saptah' starts from September 14 and will continue till September 20. 

The party will organise tree plantation and blood donation camps in 70 places at every district across the country.

Also, many social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country.

 

Tags:
Narendra ModiNarendra Modi birthdayKangana RanautPM Narendra ModiPM Modi birthday wishes
Next
Story

In Bollywood, you get a 2-min role, item number and romantic scene only after sleeping with the hero: Kangana Ranaut
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Congress insulted PM Modi, see what they said.