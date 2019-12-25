Kanika Dhillon: I love Kangana as well as Taapsee

Mumbai: Author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who penned the screenplay for films like "Ra.One", "Manmarziyaan", "Kedarnath", and "Judgementall Hai Kya", is excited about her next film, "Haseen Dilruba" that features Taapsee Pannu.

Many in Bollywood are amused, considering only months ago she was writing "Judgementall Hai Kya" for Kangana, and is now scripting a film for Taapsee, after "Manmarziyaan". After all, the two actresses are not known to share the most cordial of vibes, often evident through their exchanges on social media and in front of the media.

Kanika insists she is a fan of both these talented actresses.

"Kangana and Taapsee have interesting untamed charm that they bring on screen. There is a certain rawness in their performances that always justifies the character I write, whether it is Rumi (for Taapsee) in ‘Manmarziyaan' and Bobby (for Kangana) in ‘Judgementall Hai Kya'. I love them both as actresses. So I am really looking forward to work with Taapsee again. I am aware one of the prominent similarities is their curly hair. I think, girls with curly hair are more rebellious (laughs)! Actually, both of them have a strong mind and I naturally gravitate towards people with strong minds," Kanika told IANS.

Sharing insight of the story of her new film, Kanika said: "It is a love story, a thriller that revolves around a couple played by Taapsee and Vikrant Massey and it poses the question if the bond of love can stay strong enough to survive the test of time? It is a ‘bloody' love story, quite literally and metaphorically."

"Haseen Dilruba" is directed by Vinal Mathew and is slated to release on September 10 next year.