Kapil Sharma drops awwdorable pic with daughter Anayra!

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a sneak peak from his paternity leave and what an aww-dorable picture it was. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath had welcomed their second child in early February.

While Kapil and Ginni are yet to share a picture of their newborn, the comedian took to Instagram on Friday (February 19) to share a picture with his first child, Anayra. In the picture, Kapil can be seen with his daughter and the two are waving at the camera. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Good morning everyone.”

Take a look at the lovable post:

Soon, celebrities showered love on Kapil’s post. Mom-to-be Neeti Mohan dropped hearts and wrote, “Mini Ginni (bhabhi)”, while singer Neha Kakkar wrote, “Look at her!!!” Comic Bharti Singh commented, “meri bacchiiii”, while Kashmera Shah wrote, “She is so adorable.”

Kapil Sharma is currently on paternity leave post the birth of his second child. He had announced the arrival of his second child and tweeted, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”

On the work front, Kapil Sharma’s popular ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be back in a renewed avatar soon. The comedian-actor has also announced collaboration with Netflix for an upcoming project.