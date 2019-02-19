Kapil Sharma faces wrath of netizens after backing Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma seems to have called for fresh trouble. The actor-comedian at a recent event was asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu's ouster from his popular comedy show due to his controversial statement in relation to the ghastly Pulwama terror attack. And his backing Sidhu has not gone down too well with netizens.

Kapil was present at the Art of Living's event and replied saying, “Abhi Navjot Singh Sidhu ke kuch aur commitment hain isliye humare saath Archana Puran Singh shoot kar rahe hain. Maujuda waqt mein Sidhu humaare sath nahi hain. Halaaki ye bahut choti cheezein hain, ya phir propoganda hota hai jinmein iss tareeke ke baatein aati hain. Mere manna yeh hai ki kisi ko ban karna na, Navjot Singh Sidhu ko show she bahaar karna in baaton ka solution nahi hai. Ek Sthai samadhaan humein milkar dekhna hoga.”

This statement seems to have irked the netizens to no end and now #BoycottKapilSharma is trending high on Twitter. Many users have slammed the comedian for backing Sidhu and are even demanding a ban on his show and boycotting of the channel which telecasts his comedy show.

Check out some reactions of Twitterati:

Seems th medication u r on @KapilSharmaK9 hs hampered ur sensibility.#boycottsidhu ws nt fr findng Solution of Indo-Pak relations,bt to mk hm realise tht he is acting agnst th sentimnts of hs own Country.He is doing disservice to th nation by standng wth Pak.#boycottkapilsharma — विजय पाण्डेय (@vijaypandey2107) February 19, 2019

Kapil maintained that sacking Sidhu is not the solution and instead we should be focusing on solving the real problem. When asked to comment on the Pulwama attack and banning of Pakistani actors, Kapil said that he supports the decision taken by the government.

On Thursday, February 14, a suicide bomber identified as Adil Ahmad Dar from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and several others critically wounded.

In the wake of this deadly terror attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors working in Hindi movies.