Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma gets massively trolled for 'buttering' Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, check out his EPIC reply

This is not the first time Kapil Sharma hailed Bhagwant Mann on social media. Earlier, he had shared a photo with Bhagwant, extending his wishes to the AAP leader for winning the Punjab assembly elections.

Kapil Sharma gets massively trolled for &#039;buttering&#039; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, check out his EPIC reply
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is known to be extremely active on social media. He often shares his opinion and views on the subjects which are trending. Recently, his latest tweet praising Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earned him some serious trolling on social media. 

On the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, Bhagwant Mann shared a video about launching the anti-corruption helpline. Following his tweet, Kapil lauded Mann and wrote, "So proud of you paji (brother)." Adding a hug, heart and applause emoticon. Responding to this tweet, a trolled targeted the Firangi actor for his appreciation and implied that Kapil is 'buttering' Bhagwant Mann for Rajya Sabha's seat. 

The user tweeted, "Are you also buttering him up for a Rajya Sabha seat like Harbhajan." For the unversed, cricketer Harbhajan Singh was recently announced as one of Punjab's three representatives to the Rajya Sabha by the state government.

This is not the first time Kapil Sharma hailed Bhagwant Mann on social media. Earlier, he had shared a photo with Bhagwant, extending his wishes to the AAP leader for winning the Punjab assembly elections. He wrote that Mann has not only won the election but also the hearts of the people of Punjab. "History remember those who creates history. many congratulations to @bhagwantmann1 paji for his historic victory. you not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab," Kapil wrote in the caption. 

Bhagwant Mann, 48, was a popular stand-up comedian before he stepped into the world of politics. He became a household name with his participation in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show was judged by Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shekhar Suman. 

Notably, Kapil Sharma was the winner of the third season of the comedy show. 

