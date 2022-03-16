Kapil Sharma hits the gym at 4 am, take a peek into his fitness journey: Watch viral video

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma is back on his workout routine and the ace comedian gave a glimpse of his workout on Instagram. Since Kapil had a 6 am shoot, he decided to head to the gym at 4 am! Yes, you read that right. The ace comedian is taking his health very seriously it appears and motivating fans to do the same.

In the video, he was seen running on a treadmill, lifting weights and performing jumping jacks. He was dressed in a black athletic outfit and was all alone in the gym since it was quite an odd hour.

He captioned the video saying, "When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all."

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, Kapil Sharma was caught in controversy as #BoycottKapilSharma was trending on Twitter when speculations were high that the comedian didn't invite the cast of 'The Kashmir Files' on his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for promotions.

However, actor Anupam Kher recently cleared the air on the controversy and claimed that Kapil had sent an invitation to the team. However, the actor refused it as he didn't want to promote the film on a comedy show.

Anupam Kher told Times Now, "To be very honest I must say it here I was called to be on the show. Maine Harman, jo mere manager hai, usko kaha tha ki ‘Ye film bari serious hai, main isme nahi jasakta hun. So I want to put my point over here. It happened around two months ago that I was told 'Aap aajayye'. I have been on the show a few times and it's a funny show. It's very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don't think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film."