The Kashmir Files vs The Kapil Sharma Show: Anupam Kher clears the air, says Kapil Sharma has 'no malice'

New Delhi: The past few days saw 'boycottkapilsharmashow' trend big time on social media after 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri alleged that ace comedian and host Kapil Sharma refused to call the cast on his show. Despite Kapil denying the charges, netizens were irked with the allegations.

Now, lead actor Anupam Kher in one of his TV news channel interviews, clarified that he was instead called on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' but he chose to not go since the film is on a serious issue.

Anupam was accompanied on the show by The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi on the show. Both Anupam and Vivek clarified that Kapil doesn't have any malice towards them or the film.

Reacting to this, Kapil shared a tweet thanking Anupam for the clarification. Anupam Kher told Times Now, "To be very honest I must say it here I was called to be on the show. Maine Harman, jo mere manager hai, usko kaha tha ki ‘Ye film bari serious hai, main isme nahi jasakta hun. So I want to put my point over here. It happened around two months ago that I was told 'Aap aajayye'. I have been on the show a few times and it's a funny show. It's very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don't think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film."

Vivek added, "No, no, no. I don't think so."

The Kashmir Files is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide, helmed by The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri.

The movie also boasts of a powerhouse of talent including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

It has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

The gripping drama was released on March 11, 2022.