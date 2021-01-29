हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

Can you identify this comedian from his childhood picture?

'The Kapil Sharma Show' host revealed on Twitter in a chat session on Thursday that he and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby. Kapil confirmed his wife's pregnancy when a fan asked the reason behind the famous comedy show going off-air.

Can you identify this comedian from his childhood picture?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kapilsharma

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma recalled memories with his brother and shared a throwback picture of their childhood on Friday (January 29). The actor-comic looks almost unrecognizable from the picture taken when he was 11 years old. 

Posting the picture captured 28 years back on his Instagram account, Kapil wrote, “Bhai bhai. #memories #28 #years #old #pic.” 

Take a look at the post:

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ host revealed on Twitter in a chat session on Thursday that he and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby. Kapil confirmed his wife’s pregnancy when a fan asked the reason behind the famous comedy show going off-air. Responding to the fan, he said, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.” 

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in December 2018 and have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra. 

As per reports, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will reportedly go off air for a few weeks in February and relaunch in a renewed avatar.

Recently, Kapil made headlines after he was summoned by the Crime branch of the Mumbai police to record statements against car designer Dilip Chhabria. The latter has reportedly duped the comedian of over Rs 5 crores.

Besides comedy shows, Kapil Sharma has featured in films such as ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’.

