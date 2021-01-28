Kapil Sharma reveals he and wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting second child

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma revealed on Thursday (January 28) that he and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby soon. Hosting a chat session on his Twitter handle, Kapil shared the good news while answering a fan’s question about ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ going off air.

Responding to his fan who asked why the comedy show was going off air, he replied, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.”

Have a look at the comedian’s tweet:

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Kapil, who was hosting ‘#askkapil’ session on Twitter, on a fan’s request, posted an adorable video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra learning to walk.

Yeh lo ji Anayra is learning how to walk https://t.co/cgGkAjiTgG pic.twitter.com/6oroONLfRl — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Kapil also replied to several other questions posed by his fans. One user asked about his favourite street food. To this, Kapil replied, “Samosas”. Answering his fan who asked about Anayra’s first words, he said, "I think papa, honestly it was mumma".

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in December 2018 and have a one-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, 'The Kapil Sharma Show’ will reportedly go off air for a few weeks in February and come back in a renewed avatar.

Earlier, Kapil hit the headlines after he was summoned by the Crime branch of the Mumbai police to record statements against car designer Dilip Chhabria. The latter has reportedly duped the comedian of over Rs 5 crores. Kapil had hired the designer to build his vanity van. He later filed a case against the car designer after he failed to deliver his van.