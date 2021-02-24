हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma mourns late singer Sardool Sikander’s sudden demise, recalls his last meeting with him!

Kapil Sharma posted a video featuring Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander who can be seen holding newborn Anayra, the comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath’s first child. Captioning the post, Kapil shared the memory with his fans and wrote, “A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter’s first lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the new born." 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Twitter

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma expressed grief over the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. The actor-comic shared a throwback video of the late singer. 

Kapil posted a video featuring Sikander who can be seen holding newborn Anayra, the comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath’s first child. Captioning the post, Kapil shared the memory with his fans and wrote, “A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter’s first lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the new born, he sang “Mool mantar” “Ek Onkar” to bless the baby, never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts #omshanti #sardoolsikander.” 

Kapil and Ginni recently became parents for the second time and welcomed a baby boy on February 1. 

Sikander passed away in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday (February 24). He was admitted to a private hospital and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was 60. 

Sikander is survived by wife and two sons. 

Music fraternity and netizens were left shocked at the sudden demise of the renowned singer. Punjabi singers Jasbir Jassi and Jassi Sidhu also mourned the loss of the singer. This is what they tweeted:

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, singer Daler Mehndi, musician Vishal Dadlani also took to social media to condole the death of the singer. 

