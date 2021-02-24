Kapil Sharma mourns late singer Sardool Sikander’s sudden demise, recalls his last meeting with him!

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma expressed grief over the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. The actor-comic shared a throwback video of the late singer.

Kapil posted a video featuring Sikander who can be seen holding newborn Anayra, the comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath’s first child. Captioning the post, Kapil shared the memory with his fans and wrote, “A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter’s first lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the new born, he sang “Mool mantar” “Ek Onkar” to bless the baby, never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts #omshanti #sardoolsikander.”

Kapil and Ginni recently became parents for the second time and welcomed a baby boy on February 1.

Sikander passed away in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday (February 24). He was admitted to a private hospital and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was 60.

Sikander is survived by wife and two sons.

Music fraternity and netizens were left shocked at the sudden demise of the renowned singer. Punjabi singers Jasbir Jassi and Jassi Sidhu also mourned the loss of the singer. This is what they tweeted:

Waking up to the shocking news of the passing of #SardoolSikander ji 1 of the last punjabi legends who's voice just touched your soul and captured emotion like no other ever has His legacy will forever live on with the songs he blessed us with RIP pic.twitter.com/XGsZhp82vt — Jassi Sidhu (@Jassisidhu) February 24, 2021

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, singer Daler Mehndi, musician Vishal Dadlani also took to social media to condole the death of the singer.