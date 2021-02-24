Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Daler Mehndi, Diljit Dosanjh mourn loss

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sardool Sikander

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander was admitted to the private hospital and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, IANS reported. Sikander was admitted to the hospital on January 19 in a serious condition after complaints of low oxygen levels. He died at 60. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@dalermehndi

New Delhi: Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander breathed his last at Fortis hospital in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday (February 24), as per reports. He was 60. 

He was admitted to the private hospital and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, IANS reported. Sikander was admitted to the hospital on January 19 in a serious condition after complaints of low oxygen levels.

Sikander will be remembered for hit songs such as 'Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya' and 'Sanu ishq brandi char gayi'. Several celebrities mourned the demise of the legendary singer. 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh put out a tweet and said that “Punjabi music is poorer today”. This is what he tweeted: 

Singer Daler Mehndi expressed condolences on the death of the Punjabi singer and tweeted, “Bade dukh Di khabar Sardool Sikandar saheb nahi rahe big loss our family and music Industry.” 

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of the singer and wrote, “Oh WAHEGURU. RIP #SardoolSikander Bhaji...Punjabi music di shaan."

Playback singer Gurdas Maan, singer Harshdeep Kaur, singer Mika Singh and music composer Vishal Dadlani also expressed grief at the demise of the singer. Take a look at their tweets:

Sikander has also acted in Punjabi films like ‘Jagga Daku'. He is survived by wife and two sons- Sarang and Alaap.

(With IANS inputs) 

