Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Daler Mehndi, Diljit Dosanjh mourn loss

New Delhi: Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander breathed his last at Fortis hospital in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday (February 24), as per reports. He was 60.

He was admitted to the private hospital and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, IANS reported. Sikander was admitted to the hospital on January 19 in a serious condition after complaints of low oxygen levels.

Sikander will be remembered for hit songs such as 'Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya' and 'Sanu ishq brandi char gayi'. Several celebrities mourned the demise of the legendary singer.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh put out a tweet and said that “Punjabi music is poorer today”. This is what he tweeted:

Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. pic.twitter.com/PDaELYIPbZ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2021

Singer Daler Mehndi expressed condolences on the death of the Punjabi singer and tweeted, “Bade dukh Di khabar Sardool Sikandar saheb nahi rahe big loss our family and music Industry.”

Bade dukh Di khabar Sardool Sikandar saheb nahi rahe big loss our family and music Industry pic.twitter.com/px1AHOkJwG — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 24, 2021

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of the singer and wrote, “Oh WAHEGURU. RIP #SardoolSikander Bhaji...Punjabi music di shaan."

Oh WAHEGURU RIP #SardoolSikander Bhaji PUNJABI MUSIC DI SHAAN pic.twitter.com/B0a4BMNNNI — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 24, 2021

Playback singer Gurdas Maan, singer Harshdeep Kaur, singer Mika Singh and music composer Vishal Dadlani also expressed grief at the demise of the singer. Take a look at their tweets:

Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji.

Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family #SardoolSikander #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/yCYmoYMxf9 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 24, 2021

I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1. https://t.co/ppTTUIAau8 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2021

May Waheguru bless his soul, Rest in eternal peace https://t.co/bqxlVDnEV8 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) February 24, 2021

Utth gaye gwandho yaar rabba hun ki kariye. Bulleh, Shah Inayat bajo rahe uraar na paar, Rabba hun ki kariye. Punjabi Maa boli da sureela gayak, mehfil di Jaan, yaaran da yaar, Sardool Sikander punjab diyan paak fizawan vich Geet banke goonjda rahega! — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) February 24, 2021

Sikander has also acted in Punjabi films like ‘Jagga Daku'. He is survived by wife and two sons- Sarang and Alaap.

(With IANS inputs)