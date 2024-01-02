Karan Johar Twins With Rani Mukerji In black As They Ring In The New Year Together

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday shared a picture with Rani Mukerji from their New Year celebration. Taking to Instagram story, Karan treated fans with a glimpse of the party.

Twinning in black, Karan and Rani posed for a selfie with a backdrop of many yellow, black and silver balloons. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Ami Rani... 2024."

In the next post, Karan revealed what he has learnt in 2023. His post read, "My only learning of 2023! Kuch to troll kahenge Trollon ka kaam hai trollna Chodon bekaar ki baaton mein kahi beet na jaaye Insta!"

Recently, Rani graced the Karan's famous chat show 'Koffee with Karan' along with Kajol. The actors got candid about Karan Johar's directorial debut, 'Kuch Kuch Hota hai'. Rani Mukerji's iconic character Tina will be forever etched in our hearts.

On 'Koffee with Karan', Karan Johar recalled how he had lied to Rani while casting her as Tina in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' because he was very desperate to find the perfect Tina.

During a conversation, KJo said, "The funniest thing happened, when I narrated Rani, the film, when 8 girls had said no and I was like "mujhe yeh short skirt pehenke karna padega Tina ka role" After the narration, she said can you come to my room. I had never been invited to a girl's room."

To which Rani said, "But why did I say that to you? Atleast say that, otherwise people think this story is incomplete. I invited you because Tarun Mansukhani and Nikkhil Advani were in the room."

"She took me into the room and she said, will you be able to convince the world that SRK loves me over Kajol because SRK and Kajol are such an iconic pair. At that time I was so desperate that I lied through my teeth, because I didn't even know how convinced I was. Toh I was like, you leave it to me. I will do it and I really wasn't sure what was coming my way but it was fun," KJo added.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', released on October 16, 1998, went on to bag several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter in the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

Rani was last seen in the drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', which received good responses from the audience.

Karan, on the other hand, marked his comeback to the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' after almost seven years.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit.

On the film front, he has still not announced his next project.