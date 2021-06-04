After wife Nisha Rawals's shocking claims, Karan Mehra's chat with Himanshi Parasher goes viral!

New Delhi: The television industry's once one of the most adorable couples, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marital discord has been out in the open. The last few days have been hard for the duo, especially after allegations and counter-allegations were made against each other, leaving fans shocked.

After Nisha Rawal's claim of Karan Mehra having an extra-marital affair, his social media chat with co-star Himanshi Parasher has gone viral. It dates back to April 15, 2021. Karan dropped a comment on Himanshi's video post. Karan says that i’m a down to earth person@realkaranmehra i knw it’s lame#bts @maavanthandianchaavan@zeepunjabi_off

He wrote: I had said “Itna bhi nahi girna chahiye ki aap zameen pe aa jao” Cute moment and fun shooting with you @himanshiparashar

She replied back, "@realkaranmehra apke liye hum kahi bhi gir jaynge karan ji"

Karan Mehra is a part of a Punjabi show called Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan and Himanshi Parashar plays the lead opposite him.

For the uninitiated, Nisha Rawal made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody. Later in the day, Karan was released on bail.

In a media interaction, Nisha Rawal made some startling allegations against husband Karan Mehra, stating that he has an extra-marital affair and after she confronted him, he accepted it.

However, Karan alleged that his wife Nisha was the one who began the assault by shouting at him and then spitting on him. He told India Today that the couple had been going through a rough patch for while and were contemplating parting ways.

He claimed the huge fight erupted as he refused to pay the 'huge' alimony amount demanded by his wife and her brother.

Earlier, a section of the media reported that all is not well between the duo. However, both Karan and Nisha had dissed such claims as rumours.

The couple dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017.

Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.