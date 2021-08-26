Kareena Kapoor flaunts her impressive '108 Surya Namaskaras glow' in latest selfies! - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared selfies of her post-workout glow and they're splendid. In the pictures, Bebo can be seen with her hair down donning a nude coloured tube top and posing for the camera.

She captioned the post, saying, "Gym class and selfies go hand in hand", which we're sure most fitness lovers can relate to.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's stunning gym glow:

Her trainer Anshuka also shared Kareena's picture from the workout and revealed that the 'Jab We Met' actress had done 108 Surya namaskars in one session.

She wrote, " 108 Surya Namaskaras Glow with @kareenakapoorkhan Super proud of you Bebo. This one is super special because we’ve achieved 108 in such little time and yes although it is physically challenging that can only happen with a strong willpower and extreme discipline. I remember doing this & more in 2009!!! Can’t wait to kill each practice & achieve new goals together."

Check out Kareena's trainer's post:

A few days ago, Kareena and her family had flown out to the Maldives for her hubby Saif Ali Khan's birthday which was on 16th August. Ahead of Saif's birthday celebrations, Bebo, Karisma, Babita and others had visited Randhir Kapoor's new house which is where paps clicked her second son Jeh Ali Khan's first full photos.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots' and Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor up for release.