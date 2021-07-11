Kareena Kapoor glows in monochrome portraits of second pregnancy with Jeh! - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram to share stunning monochrome portraits of her just a week before the birth of her second baby boy Jeh and fans can't get over the charming pictures. In the photos, Kareena is seen wearing a black bralette with a white shirt and white pants. In the last week of her pregnancy, she exuded an unmissable glow that the photographer Rohan Shrestha perfectly captured.

She reposted the caption penned by the photographer Rohan, it said, "Just a week before she delivered for the second, I had the absolute pleasure of getting the opportunity to shoot Bebos portraits (for the second time). First time being the summer of 2017. Makeup by the timeless @mickeycontractor, styled by my old friend @tanghavri and hair styled by another legend in @yiannitsapatori. The shoot was made possible by @poonamdamania and @nainas89 whom I have tremendous gratitude for. And most of all thank you @kareenakapoorkhan for being kind, patient and a wonderful subject to photograph over the years we've worked together."

Check out the stunning pictures:



Earlier, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor had revealed that Bebo and Saif have decided on a name for their second son - Jeh. Randhir told ETimes, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh. We finalised it about a week ago."

The Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their second bundle of joy on February 21, 2021. Taimur, on the other hand, was born in Mumbai on December 20, 2016. Taimur was the talk of the town for years after his birth and still enjoys a considerable amount of fame at a very young age.

However, it seems Taimur's parents Kareena and Saif decided to not walk down the same road with their second baby boy as they have kept his face concealed from the public. They have only shared pictures where the little one's face is not visible, avoiding any overexposure to the media.

On the work front, the actress will soon be releasing a book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' detailing her experience with both her pregnancies.