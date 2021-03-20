Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in zebra print outfit as she visits Karan Johar with BFF Amrita Arora

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan recently found parental bliss again when they welcomed their second child in February. The couple is now busier than ever looking after their newborn son along with their elder son Taimur.

However, supermom Kareena Kapoor Khan still manages to make time for her best friends as seen in the latest photos of her visit to Karan Johar’s residence along with Amrita Arora. In the latest photos snapped by the paparazzi outside Kareena’s residence, Kareena and her longtime friend Amrita Arora were spotted leaving for filmmaker Karan Johar’s home.

In the pictures, Kareena was seen wearing a stylish zebra print outfit while Amrita donned a blue shirt with dark green leather pants. Both actresses looked stunning and responsibly wore a face mask as per COVID-19 guidelines as part of their outfits.

Here are the pictures:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the adaption of the American film ‘Forrest Gump’ named ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Bollywood’s Tom Hanks Aamir Khan. The film is set to be released on December 24.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s historical drama ‘Takht’ revolving around the story of Aurangzeb and his elder brother. Along with Kareena, the film will feature Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.