Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan name their second baby Jeh, confirms Randhir Kapoor! 

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Kareen Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have finally named their second child as per veteran actor and Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor's latest interview. He revealed that the couple has named their younger son Jeh and came upon this decision a week ago.

Randhir told ETimes, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh. We finalised it about a week ago."

The Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their second bundle of joy on February 21, 2021. Taimur, on the other hand, was born in Mumbai on December 20, 2016. Although, Taimur was the talk of the town for years after his birth and still enjoys a considerable amount of fame at a very young age.

However, it seems Taimur's parents Kareena and Saif decided to not walk down the same road with their second baby boy as they have kept his face concealed from the public. They have only shared pictures where the little one's face is not visible, avoiding any overexposure to the media.

Earlier today, Bebo took to Instagram to announce some very exciting news to her fans! The actress informed her followers that she will be releasing a book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' detailing her experience with both her pregnancies.