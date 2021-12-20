Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turns 5, bua Saba Pataudi pens sweet wish!

New Delhi: Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan turned 5 years old on Monday (December 20). On this special occasion, his bua (aunt) Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan's sister, took to Instagram to wish her dear Tim with two adorable pictures and a sweet message.

In the picture shared on her Instagram story, she can be seen posing with Taimur while the adorable tot seems to be distracted by something else.

Along with this post, she wrote, "To my darling TiM, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love you lots! Bua jaan."

In another Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan all standing and posing for a photo. While the ladies looked beautiful in their dresses, Taimur looked super cute and handsome in his blue shirt.

Take a look at her posts:

Saba Pataudi loves all her nieces and nephews deeply and often shares their childhood pictures on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who tied the knot on October 16, 2012, welcomed their first child together, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016

Kareena became a mommy for the second time on February 21, 2021, and was blessed with a second son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Live TV