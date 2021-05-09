Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur’s pic with baby brother on Mother’s Day, says ‘keep the faith’!

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her fans Happy Mother’s Day with an absolutely adorable black and white photo of her two sons - four years old Taimur with his three months old baby brother.

Kareena took to her Instagram on Sunday (May 9) to share a post on Mother’s Day, asking her fans to keep faith and be hopeful. “आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है,

And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there...Keep the faith,” read ‘Jab We Met’ actress post.

However, the show-stealer remains the photo of her two sons. Big brother Taimur Ali Khan can be seen holding his younger brother in his arms and smiling for the camera.

The mother of two had earlier shared a post of how children are becoming orphan due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing a child helpline number for such kids, the actress wrote, “My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital.Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma.”

Kareena became mommy for the second time on February 21, 2021 and was blessed with a second son.

The couple who tied the knot on October 16, 2012, welcomed their first child together, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

Bebo has not yet revealed the name of her newest bundle of joy.