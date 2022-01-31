Kareena Kapoor's hilarious text convo with Amrita Arora is strictly for nap lovers! - Read here

New Delhi: Kareen Kapoor Khan is an open book as she is not afraid to share most details of her life on social media and entertain fans with her clever captions. Recently, on her dear friend and actress Amrita Arora's birthday, she shared a snippet of the hilarious conversation she had with Amrita and all nap-lovers will relate to it.

First Kareena asked Amrita about her plans for the day. To this, Amrita said that she is going to nap and Kareena said that she too is planning to nap as her one eye is already shut. Amrita said she will wake up and relish some chai and toast which Kareena said she will as well.

Kareena later wrote that a friend who understands the power of afternoon naps is a keeper and wished Amrita on her birthday.

Check out their chat: 3.30pm…Beboo-KP?as in Kya plan hai?

Amu-Gonna nap bro

Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut…

Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast

Beboo-me too

Kareena further wrote, "A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper. Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together,wine,cheese,Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it."

Check out her post:

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora had shared pictures of Amrita's birthday celebration on their Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which will release on April 14, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi in theatres worldwide and it is one of the most awaited films.