Karisma Kapoor loves starting her Saturday morning with this household chore

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor gave fans a glimpse into her Saturday morning with her recent Instagram post. The 46-year-old actress revealed she really enjoys washing and drying vegetables. 

File photo

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor surprised fans when she took to Instagram to reveal her Saturday morning routine. The actress gave us a glimpse into one of her most favourite household chores - “washing and drying all the veggies”.

In the video, Karisma is seen squatting on the floor of her balcony with a bunch of washed vegetables laying on a white sheet in front of her. She is seen playfully tossing tomato and cabbage in the air and then catching it.  

In the caption, Karisma wrote, “That's how Saturday goes...doing something I really love! Washing and drying all the veggies.”

Here’s the post:

Fans were highly amused by this revelation as one of the users commented, “Hats off! Never see a celeb doing this” while another wrote, “You are such a humble person, by the way I wash all the vegetables too.”.  

Although everyone has been diligently washing vegetables to prevent the spread of Covid-19, fans were surprised to watch a celebrity perform the menial same tasks they did at home.

Last week, Karisma Kapoor was seen at a friendly get-together with Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Karisma, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ALT Balaji and ZEE5 comedy web series ‘Mentalhood’ in 2020.

