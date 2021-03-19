Karisma Kapoor shares photo with Jaya Bachchan from Nikhil Nanda's birthday celebration

NEW DELHI: Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of photos and videos from her cousin Nikhil Nanda's birthday celebrations on social media. Looking at the pictures, the birthday party appears to have taken place at Nanda's Delhi residence. The bash saw the presence of Karisma, her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. Also seen at the event was Nikhil's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan.

The 'Shakti' actress shared a picture where she can be seen sharing a frame with Nikhil, Nitasha, Riddhima, Samara Sahni and Jaya Bachchan among others. The still was captioned as 'Birthday Time'.

Riddhima too shared stories on her Instagram which showed all of them grooving to celebrate the occasion.

Nikhil is the son of Karisma's aunt late Ritu Kumar. He is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and together they have two children - Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Shweta celebrated her birthday a day before Nikhil and their daughter Navya took to social media to wish her parents.

Navya shared a faphoto from a dinner outing with her parents - Nikhil and Shweta, and her brother Agastya. The pictures shows all of them dressed up in winter wear with a cake placed in front of them. "happy birthday mom & dad nothing better than you," she wrote in the caption.