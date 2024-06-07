New Delhi: Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, The film is poised to be one of the year's biggest releases, with only eight days remaining until it hits theaters. The trailer and songs unveiled Kartik Aaryan in a completely new avatar, astonished the audience. The actor has put in immense effort to achieve the required physique for his role, making this film the toughest one in Kartik's career.

Recently, during an interview, when Kartik Aaryan was asked about his experience working with director Kabir Khan and the amount of hard work he had to go through for this role. The actor said, "This is the toughest film of my career. I don't think there will be a tougher role than this. Because of the way the story was, I was under a lot of pressure to do the full justice. I learned everything from scratch. I never thought of doing boxing or dangal [wrestling] in any film. And I was also very scared of deep water. So, swimming in the deep water and performing boxing with professional boxers was a very big thing for me."

Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan,' Chandu Champion' is slated for release on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is expected to make a lasting impression on audiences around the globe.