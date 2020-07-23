Kartik Aaryan discusses mental health, depression in new episode of 'Koki Poochega'

New Delhi: The wait has surely been worth as Kartik Aaryan finally released the new episode of his internet-breaking chat show 'Koki Poochega'. In the latest episode, he spoke about mental health with psychiatrist Dr Geetha Jayaram.

Kartik has in the past has interviewed several front-liners from various fields - right from a doctor, to a reporter, and spread awareness about coronavirus, but this time, it was different. Sharing a glimpse of his latest interview on social media, Kartik captioned the video saying, "Most important episode. Dekho aur batao!! Episode 7 out now."

In his interview with Dr Geetha Jayaram from John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Kartik opened the episode by saying, "Awareness mein bura hi kya hai? (Is there anything wrong in spreading awareness?)," as he gives a brief introduction to the importance of mental health. He later introduces Dr Geetha Jayaram and says to her that he won't be using the D-word (referring to depression) but will rather call it Devdas.

What follows thereafter is a complete eye-opener and surely an episode every youth and adult should watch. While depression and other mental illnesses are rarely talked about and people suffering from it barely share their trauma, the actor asks the guest-psychiatrist the right questions. From knowing what are the actual signs of being in depression, is alcohol an actual vaccine for depression to even asking that are depression and suicide co-related, Kartik Aaryan asks all. The young actor asks these sensitive questions not just for his own understanding but to make sure that the viewers who are watching it get aware about it.

As soon as the episode hit the internet, hashtag #KokiPoochega started trending on social media as netizens shared their love for the new episode and applauded Kartik's move. This episode has indeed made this internet-breaking series now even a path-breaking one