Kartik Aaryan-Mrunal Thakur's 'Kasoor' song from Dhamaka OUT - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan's is all set to bring a Dhamaka with his upcoming venture. He plays Arjun Pathak, a journalist in the movie and his fans are excited to watch his new avatar. The makers have released their latest song, Kasoor by Prateek Kuhad.

Kartik Aaryan's chemistry with Mrunal Thakur is all things adorable and Prateek Kuhad's melodious voice in this song, Kasoor is the cherry on cake. Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared, "Yahaan Kho bhi Jaun toh main Kya Kasoor Hai mera….

One of my most Fav Tracks #Kasoor fits so perfectly in #Dhamaka

@prateekkuhad"

Kartik Aaryan is set to impress as Arjun Pathak in this Ram Madhvani directorial from November 19, 2021.