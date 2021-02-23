हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karthik Aryan

Kartik Aryan reveals why his 'life changed' three years back

Kartik Aryan took to Instagram to share that his life changed exactly three years ago.  Showing gratitude to 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' film director Luv Ranjan, Karthik wrote, "Exactly 3 years ago, my life changed!! Thank you Luv sir for Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety."

Kartik Aryan reveals why his &#039;life changed&#039; three years back
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aryan took to Instagram to share that his life changed exactly three years ago. In a post, the 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor shared a two minutes video of the climax scene, from his 2018 hit film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' in which the actor can be heard saying, " Kya yeh sachi kya main jhutha. Baat toh sirf itni si hai Titu ya toh ye, ya toh mai (Either she's honest or I am. The matter is simple Titu, you need to choose either her or me)."

Karthik captioned the video post as, "Exactly 3 years ago, my life changed!! Thank you Luv sir for Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety".

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' was directed by Luv Ranjan. Though it received mixed reviews from the critics, it was a huge commercial hit, crossing the 100 crore benchmark while being made in a small budget of 24 crore. The movie made Kartik popular among the masses and gained him recognition in Bollywood.

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' also starred Sunny Singh and  Nushrratt Bharuccha. 

On the work front, Karthik has his kitty full and will be seen in Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

