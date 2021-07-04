हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pracheen Chauchan

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Pracheen Chauhan granted bail in molestation case

Chauhan, known for his role in the television show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, was arrested earlier today, the Mumbai Police informed. 

Twitter

Mumbai: Hours after TV actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl, the Borivali Court has granted him bail.

Chauhan, known for his role in the television show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, was arrested earlier today, the Mumbai Police informed. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint from the victim at Karur Police Station, Mumbai Police informed.

A case under sections 354, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

