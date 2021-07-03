TV actor Pracheen Chauhan of Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame arrested on alleged molestation charges

New Delhi: Popular television star Pracheen Chauhan of Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl. He has featured in several TV shows and has been working in daily soaps for over two decades now.

ANI tweeted: TV actor Pracheen Chauhan, who also appeared in serial 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' season 1, arrested for allegedly molesting a girl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police

The arrest has been made on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim at Karur police station, Mumbai, police confirmed.

A case has been registered under sections 345, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Pracheen Chauhan was seen playing the role of Subroto Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay back in the 2000s which made him a household name. The show was bankrolled by Balaji Productions.

He made his debut in Balaji Telefilms' 2001-2002 daily soap 'Kutumb' as Tushar Mittal. He later featured in many hit TV shows such as Kuchh Jhuki Palkain, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere and Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg among others.

He is currently seen in Shaadi Mubarak as Vishal Agarwal on-screen.

(With ANI inputs)