Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana at BAFTAs

London: The Duchess of Cambridge was seen in a one-shouldered, white Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTAs.Kate Middleton coupled it with a special pair of earrings once owned by her late mother-in-law, the Princess of Wales, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

The diamond-and-pearl sparklers were sported by Princess Diana on numerous occasions, including to a gala dinner in aid of cancer research in London in 1995. Middleton rounded out the look with a diamond bracelet and glittering Jimmy Choo heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived with her husband, Prince William, who also serves as the president of BAFTA. The couple were greeted on the red carpet by BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry before taking their front-row seats at the show.

Later, the Duke of Cambridge, clad in a black tux, took to the stage with Cate Blanchett to introduce Martin Scorsese's longtime film editor Thelma Schoonmaker, recipient of this year`s BAFTA Fellowship award.