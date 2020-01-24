Katrina Kaif and rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal spotted together again - Pics here

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif was the special guest at rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal's documentary screening in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Katrina cheered for Sunny and her good friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan, director of 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye', along with Vicky, his family and other Bollywood and TV celebrities.

For the outing, Katrina sported an all-denim outfit and looked stunning as always. She happily posed with Sunny, Kabir and 'The Forgotten Army' actress Sharvari. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen with his family. The duo, however, avoided getting clicked together.

Here are some of the pictures from 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' screening:

Earlier this week, the rumoured couple met at a friend's house, but avoided getting clicked together, again.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Katrina and Vicky have not yet openly addressed their dating rumours, but their constants outings tell a different story. Before meeting at a friend's place, they together attended filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party.

Social media is abuzz with pictures of Katrina and Vicky and tweets describing their rumoured relationship with #VicKat have been posted in plenty.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar. Vicky has 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' with Bhumi Pednekar, Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Uddham Singh', Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.