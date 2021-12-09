हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif wedding

Katrina Kaif dazzled in a pink lehenga for her 'Sangeet' ceremony, groom Vicky Kaushal donned a sherwani!

Vicky Kaushal's love for Punjabi beats is well-known and the 'Sangeet' featured some of the best tracks including the recent chartbuster 'Bijlee Bijlee', performed live by Hardy Sandhu and Aastha Gill as the wedding couple danced their hearts out.

Katrina Kaif dazzled in a pink lehenga for her &#039;Sangeet&#039; ceremony, groom Vicky Kaushal donned a sherwani!

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are all set to finally take the plunge on Thursday as they tie the knot, had a grand 'Sangeet' and 'Haldi' ceremony.

For the 'Sangeet' ceremony on Wednesday, Katrina donned a pink lehenga while Vicky complimented his bride by choosing a sherwani embellished with roses. Katrina's lehenga is said to be designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The 'Sangeet' night was also marked by electrifying performances on Punjabi tracks. Vicky's love for Punjabi beats is well-known and the 'Sangeet' featured some of the best tracks including the recent chartbuster 'Bijlee Bijlee', performed live by Hardy Sandhu and Aastha Gill as the wedding couple danced their hearts out.

The organisers at the venue have deployed Internet jammers to stop the guests and staff in the hotel from uploading any content related to the wedding on social media. Hence, no photos from inside the venue have yet come up on the Internet.

The high-profile wedding has been the talk of the town since the past month owing to its watertight security and everyone being tightlipped about the wedding.

 

